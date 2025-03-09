Video: 17 South Koreans accept Islam in Ramzan

Seventeen South Koreans accepted Islam at the Seoul Central Mosque on the first day of Ramzan, which began on Saturday, March 1.

A video shared on Facebook by the Korea Muslim Federation (KMF) shows men and women reciting verses from the Holy Quran before pronouncing the Shahadah (Islamic declaration of faith), led by a preacher.

Their conversion follows the successful completion of the Islamic basic education programme offered in February.

Growing interest in Islam in South Korea

While South Korea remains a predominantly secular and Buddhist country, interest in Islam has been steadily growing, particularly among young people. According to estimates, there are around 200,000 Muslims in South Korea, including both native Koreans and foreign residents.

In recent years, the number of South Koreans converting to Islam has increased, driven by exposure to the religion through travel, social media, and interactions with Muslim communities.

The Korea Muslim Federation plays a key role in fostering this interest by offering monthly educational courses for those keen to learn about Islam. These sessions provide a structured introduction to the religion, culminating in a formal acceptance for those who choose to convert.

One of the most well-known South Koreans to accept Islam is Daud Kim (formerly Jay Kim), a popular YouTuber and singer. He converted in 2019 and has since shared his journey with his followers, discussing his experiences as a Muslim in South Korea.

Other notable figures from around the world who have accepted Islam include: