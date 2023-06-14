Watch: Hyderabad cab drivers boycott airport services, leave flyers stranded

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Hyderabad cab drivers have decided to boycott trips from the Shamsabad airport to other parts of the city. The decision is a part of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union’s (TGPWU) campaign named #LowFareNoAir.

Through the campaign, the drivers aim to make cab aggregators understand the hardships they face due to low fares. By boycotting trips from the Hyderabad airport, the drivers hope to convey their message directly to the cab aggregators, such as Ola and Uber.

Recognizing the inconvenience caused to customers due to long wait at the Hyderabad airport, the TGPWU wrote, “We want to apologize to all our customers from the bottom of our hearts. @TGPWU is running a campaign for the last 5 days in Hyderabad, called #LowFareNoAir, to make all aggregator companies like @Olacabs, @Uber, understand the living cost involved in running a service.”

The union explains that the current fare of 300 to 600 rupees for a round trip between Hyderabad city and the airport is insufficient for their survival in India.

As a result of the ongoing boycott, numerous flyers have experienced inconvenience at the Hyderabad airport. With limited transportation options available, passengers have been left stranded, unable to find alternative means of reaching their destinations. Many netizens have taken to social media platforms to express their frustrations and share their unpleasant experiences.

One of the twitterati, Hari wrote, ‘@Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support why is the Uber situation so very bad at Hyderabad airport. There is a long line and no cabs whatsoever. Local cab companies are not only bad mouthing Uber but also fleecing customers indicating the lousy wait times for Uber.’

It remains to be seen whether the cab aggregators will accept the drivers’ demands or not.