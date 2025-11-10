Watch: Hyderabadis cheer for Bigg Boss 19 star Farrhana Bhatt

Mumbai: Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s chemistry was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 19. From heated fights and endless arguments to forming a cute friendship that fans adored, their bond had it all. Many even started shipping them as “Bahana”. Though their equation turned a little sour later, fans never stopped rooting for the duo.

While Baseer Ali has been evicted from the show, Farrhana Bhatt continues to fight for the trophy inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Meanwhile, Hyderabadis are showing massive support for her, and several videos of fans cheering her name have gone viral on Instagram.

During Baseer Ali’s fan meet-up held on Saturday, November 8, at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, hundreds of fans gathered to meet him. The moment that stole the show, however, was when Baseer mentioned Farrhana’s name leaving the entire mall echoing with chants of “Farhaaanaaa!”

Baseer was heard saying, “Farrhana tum toh show mein ho, but jab bhi bahar aayinge, Hyderabad ke sab tumhaare bahaane se kya bol rahe, ‘Farhaaanaaa!’” sparking a wave of cheers and excitement among the crowd.

He further added, “Farrhana ka naam toh lena hai Bahana, ek baar idhar toh aana. I wish her and all my friends Amaal, Shehbaz and everybody all the best.”

With such strong fan support, many are now hoping to see Farrhana Bhatt in the Bigg Boss 19 finale and possibly lift the winner’s trophy.

Well, what do you think? Are you rooting for her too? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.