Hyderabadis rang in 2026 in true festive spirit, with grand New Year parties, cosy get-togethers, music festivals, city events, and intimate celebrations at home with loved ones. But for the people of this city, there’s one celebration staple that always stands out from the rest, Marfa.

And when Marfa takes over, the energy hits a whole new level. Agree? That exact magic unfolded at one of Hyderabad’s pubs on New Year’s Eve, where partygoers were in for an unforgettable surprise.

When Marfa met the dance floor

As the countdown ended and the new year began, the iconic Hyderabadi beats of Marfa echoed through the venue and the crowd instantly went wild. What followed was pure chaos in the best way possible, with guests dancing their hearts out, surrendering to the rhythm that Hyderabad holds so close.

The DJ behind the electrifying moment was none other than Ali Merchant, Indian actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer who made the night even more special with a Hyderabadi twist.

Ali Merchant’s Hyderabadi Surprise

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ali Merchant wrote, “Happy New Year 2026 to everyone! Dropped my Hyderabadi special Marfa mashup, and the entire crowd lost it. Hyderabad sure knows how to partyyyy!”

The video shows the entire venue erupting in joy as the Marfa beats drop, with the crowd jumping, dancing, and celebrating like only Hyderabadis can.

More than music, Marfa is an emotion

If there’s one sound that can instantly turn a quiet gathering into a full-blown celebration, it’s the thunderous beat of Marfa. For Hyderabadis, this isn’t just music, it’s emotion, legacy, and adrenaline rolled into rhythm.

From grand weddings and baraats to birthdays, political victories, festive processions, and even spontaneous street celebrations, Marfa has always been at the heart of the city’s biggest moments.

When Marfa plays, Hyderabad celebrates

The moment Marfa begins, feet move on their own, shoulders sway instinctively, and the atmosphere transforms into a carnival of joy.

Because in Hyderabad, celebrations don’t truly begin until Marfa arrives and welcoming 2026 with those iconic beats only proves once again that when it comes to partying, Hyderabad does it like no other.