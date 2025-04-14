Watch: Jaya Bachchan’s words make Aishwarya Rai cry, video viral

This was not the only time Jaya Bachchan praised Aishwarya, in a past interview on Koffee With Karan, she said that Aishwarya fits perfectly into the family

Published: 14th April 2025 6:08 pm IST
Mumbai: Recently, there have been many rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. Some reports claimed that things are not going well between the couple, especially after Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya attended a big wedding event without the rest of the Bachchan family.

Now, an old video from 2007 is going viral and reminding everyone of happier times. The video is from the Filmfare Awards, just before Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding. Jaya Bachchan, who was receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, gave a special message from the stage.

She said, “I had been offered this award earlier, but I didn’t accept it because I felt like the time wasn’t right. Today I’m going to be a mother-in-law again to a beautiful, lovely girl. She has great values, great dignity, and a lovely smile.” 

Aishwarya, sitting in the audience, became emotional and teary-eyed after hearing those kind words. Amitabh Bachchan was also seen looking touched.

This moment is once again melting hearts on social media, with many fans calling it a sweet and emotional memory.

This was not the only time Jaya Bachchan praised Aishwarya. In a past interview on Koffee With Karan, she said that Aishwarya fits perfectly into the family. “She never tries to be in the spotlight. She listens, observes, and is a strong woman with a lot of dignity,” Jaya had said.

