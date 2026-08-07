Watch: Jeddah flyer held after Delhi Customs find gold in e-scooter

Customs officials said the gold was hidden inside the scooter's tyres in an apparent attempt to bypass airport security checks.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Gold bars seized by authorities in Jeddah after customs inspection of an e-scooter.
Delhi Customs officials recover 869.5 grams of 24-carat gold concealed inside the tyres of an e-scooter carried by a flyer arriving from Jeddah at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Photo: AirportGenCus/X

New Delhi: Delhi Customs has arrested a passenger arriving from Jeddah after recovering 869.5 grams of 24-carat gold ingeniously concealed inside the tyres of an electric scooter at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The seizure was made on August 6 by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Terminal 1 following intelligence inputs and passenger profiling, Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

The passenger, who travelled from Jeddah to Delhi via Mumbai on IndiGo flight 6E-6133, was intercepted after arriving at the airport.

Subhan Bakery

According to customs officials, the flyer was carrying household goods along with an electric scooter as part of the checked-in baggage. During X-ray screening, officers detected suspicious images in the luggage, prompting a detailed examination of the scooter, even though the passenger did not trigger the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).

The inspection revealed 19 cut pieces of 24-carat gold, weighing a total of 869.5 grams (net weight), concealed inside the solid core of the e-scooter’s tyres in an apparent attempt to evade customs checks.

Watch the video here

Videos and photographs released by Delhi Customs showed officers cutting open the scooter’s tyres before extracting the hidden gold pieces.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, and the passenger has been held. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the gold and whether the smuggling attempt was linked to a larger network.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button