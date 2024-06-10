Watch Kalki 2898 AD trailer, its first review OUT, read here

Mumbai: The much-anticipated pan-India movie, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, is creating a lot of buzz online. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to premiere on June 27. The makers have kept fans excited with intriguing updates and posters featuring the star-studded cast.
Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Launch
After a long wait, the trailer for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be released today at 7 PM. It will first be shown in theatres, followed by an online release. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of this epic movie. Stay tuned to this space to watch the trailer.
Trailer Review
Early reviews of the trailer are pouring in, and it seems Nag Ashwin has crafted a massive blockbuster. Enthusiastic tweets from viewers hint at an exciting and spectacular film.
More About the Movie
Kalki 2898 AD is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas stars in the lead role, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The movie also features big names like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Music for the film is composed by Santosh Narayanan.
