Watch Kalki 2898 AD trailer, its first review OUT, read here

Mumbai: The much-anticipated pan-India movie, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, is creating a lot of buzz online. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to premiere on June 27. The makers have kept fans excited with intriguing updates and posters featuring the star-studded cast.

What a phenomenal journey of 4 years it was culminating to this very point . Can’t wait to share the uncontrollable excitement with you all 🤗🤗. #Kalki2898AD THE trailer at 7pm tonight . Let’s take over the world !! pic.twitter.com/Tfpv7ra6Co — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) June 10, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Launch

After a long wait, the trailer for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be released today at 7 PM. It will first be shown in theatres, followed by an online release. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of this epic movie. Stay tuned to this space to watch the trailer.

Trailer Review

Early reviews of the trailer are pouring in, and it seems Nag Ashwin has crafted a massive blockbuster. Enthusiastic tweets from viewers hint at an exciting and spectacular film.

Just saw the magnanimous trailer of #Kalki2898AD and surely a new world awaits for cinegoers on celluloid. @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone & #Prabhas are in full form. Mystery and magic unfolds at 7PM today. @nagashwin7



In cinemas, June 27, 2024 👏 — Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) June 10, 2024

The #Kalki2898AATrailerDay has been watched and you have no idea what is in store for you. The scale is grand, the VFX is top notch and what has taken my heart is @ikamalhaasan’s look! It is 🔥@nagashwin7 take a bow, already! (1) — Shravan Shah (@ravanspeaks) June 10, 2024

Just watched #Kalki2898AD trailer at a special preview 😍



This one is surely going to take Indian Cinema to the next level 😘🔥😎#NagAshwin is going to gift audience a pathbreaking stuff ❤️#AmitabhBachchan #KamalHaasan #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone #DishaPatani #ProjectK #Kalki — Film window (@Filmwindow1) June 10, 2024

More About the Movie

Kalki 2898 AD is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas stars in the lead role, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The movie also features big names like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Music for the film is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the trailer release and more updates on this highly anticipated movie.