Watch: Kareena, her tiny tots enjoy puppet dance in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the winter season by having a fun time with her family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur, Jeh, and sisters-in-law Saba and Soha flew to Rajasthan to ring in her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s 78th birthday.

From Kareena to Soha and Saba, the members of Pataudi family spammed social media with glimpses of the birthday party.

In one of the videos, Bebo (Kareena’s nickname) is seen watching a puppet dance with her boys.



The video, which Saba shared, shows Kareena sitting next to her sons Jeh and Taimur and Soha sitting next to her daughter Inaaya. The cutest part of the clip is Kareena explaining the puppet dance to her youngest son Jeh.

This particular clip has won many hearts.

“Awww so cute,” a social media user commented.

“Adorable. Jeh is cutie,” another one wrote.

Kareena also shared a picture with son Taimur with the desert in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book

‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film