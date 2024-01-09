Watch: Killer whales spotted in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

A group of killer whales, also known as orca, were spotted in the waters of the Farasan Islands Reserve in the Jazan region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Taking to X, on Sunday, January 7, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife Development shared a video and captioned it saying, “Orca whales were monitored in the waters of the Farasan Islands Reserve.”

It noted that they are marine mammals known for their intelligence, social structure, and great importance to the safety of marine ecosystems.

In the 25-second video clip, several whales can be seen for a few seconds as they appear above the water’s surface, before disappearing again.

رصد حيتان الأوركا في مياه محمية جزر فرسان، وهي من الثدييات البحرية المعروفة بذكائها وبنيتها الاجتماعية، ولها أهمية بالغة في سلامة النظم البيئية البحرية.#المركز_الوطني_لتنمية_الحياة_الفطرية #محافظة_تنمية_استدامة pic.twitter.com/Ckv8QqQr4a — المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية (@NCW_center) January 7, 2024

Killer whale belongs to the black whale family, along with blue and humpback whales.

The killer whale is considered one of the largest predatory whales in the oceans, as it has a strong structure and muscles.

They can mistake a human for something they do eat, like a seal.