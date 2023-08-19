Watch: KTR steers Telangana tourism boat in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: In a delightful scene, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao was captured steering a Telangana tourist boat in the Mid Manair reservoir of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The minister was there to inaugurate a new boating service developed at a cost of over Rs 3 crores. He was accompanied by tourism minister Srinivas Goud.

The video reveals KTR in an adventurous avatar, having a light moment with his fellow party members, while he rolls the steering of the boat joyously.

Telangana IT minister @KTRBRS drives a #boat in Mid Manair reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district, during the launch of the Tourist boat by Telangan Tourism Dept, in the presence of the Tourism minister @VSrinivasGoud .#KTRdrivesBoat #Telangana #KTR #MidManair #MidManairDam pic.twitter.com/k4kUSsI7dG — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 18, 2023

The ministers boarded an American Platoon Deluxe boat in the reservoir donning safety life jackets.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP Akhil Mahajan joined the minister on the boat ride, exploring the scenic beauty of Mid Manair.

The new boating service boasts a variety of boats including a big double-decker AC boat that can hold 120 people, the American Platoon Deluxe for 20 passengers, and speedy boats for groups of 4.