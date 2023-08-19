Watch: KTR steers Telangana tourism boat in Rajanna Sircilla

Other ministers joined KTR on a boat ride, exploring the scenic beauty of Mid Manair.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th August 2023 11:19 am IST
Watch: KTR steering boat in Rajanna Sircilla's Manair reservoir
KTR steering Telangana tourism boat in Sircilla's Manair

Hyderabad: In a delightful scene, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao was captured steering a Telangana tourist boat in the Mid Manair reservoir of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The minister was there to inaugurate a new boating service developed at a cost of over Rs 3 crores. He was accompanied by tourism minister Srinivas Goud.

The video reveals KTR in an adventurous avatar, having a light moment with his fellow party members, while he rolls the steering of the boat joyously.

MS Education Academy

The ministers boarded an American Platoon Deluxe boat in the reservoir donning safety life jackets.

Also Read
Telangana: KTR drives e-auto at Mahindra’s EV manufacturing unit launch

Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP Akhil Mahajan joined the minister on the boat ride, exploring the scenic beauty of Mid Manair.

The new boating service boasts a variety of boats including a big double-decker AC boat that can hold 120 people, the American Platoon Deluxe for 20 passengers, and speedy boats for groups of 4.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th August 2023 11:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button