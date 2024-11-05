Watch: KTR takes auto in Hyderabad, attends drivers’ dharna

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, November 5, took an auto to attend a dharna by auto drivers demanding Rs 12,000 annual amount as promised by the Telangana government.

The drivers further demanded a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month along with permits for 20,000 autos. Addressing the gathering, KTR asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to fulfil the promises made while taking auto rides during the elections. He further urged the Telangana government to provide third-party insurance and microfinancing to the drivers.

“What happened to the Congress government’s promise of constituting a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers and Rs 12,000 a year to them? The government should respond to the demands of the autorickshaw drivers and pay Rs 5,000 per month,” the Sircilla MLA said.

In February, the Telangana government announced that it would provide Rs 12,000 to auto drivers. Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the Telangana government was committed to the welfare of auto drivers. He also questioned the BRS’ stance on the free travel scheme.

“We have promised to deliver Rs 12,000 to autorickshaw drivers anticipating slight issues due to the free travel scheme. We will deliver on that promise in the upcoming budget. We have vowed to deliver on the promises within 100 days. The BRS is misleading people,” he said.

Following KTR’s act, Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar targeted the BRS and questioned inaction and apathy towards the auto drivers during its tenure. “Have you ever helped auto drivers? Did you at least give Rs 1000 per month?” he asked.