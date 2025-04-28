Watch: Kuwait’s Shaikha Al Sabah receives Padma Shri award

New Delhi: Shaikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait received the prestigious Padma Shri award on Monday, April 28, for her contributions to yoga.

The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall in New Delhi.

Speaking to Asian News International (ANI), Shaikha Al-Sabah said, “I am honoured to be in Delhi to receive the Padma Shri award. I was surprised and deeply grateful. I would like to thank the Government of India. I love India and visit often—it feels like home to me.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I learnt about yoga from my late grandfather, a practitioner of yoga and holistic therapies, and from my father. Yoga was always around me, but after the birth of my first child, I truly embraced it and experienced immense health benefits for my body and mind.”

Shaikha Al-Sabah is the first Kuwaiti national to receive a Padma award and one of only eight international recipients this year.

#WATCH | Delhi: A pioneer in Yoga education, Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait received Padma Shri award today.



pic.twitter.com/pvxjoaEQHW — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

She founded Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio. The name blends the Arabic word Dar (home) and the Sanskrit word Atma (soul), symbolising a deep cultural connection.

She also co-founded Shems Youth Yoga, promoting yoga among children aged 0–14.

Through her efforts, Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced a yoga education licence, making professional yoga instruction widely accessible. She has played a major role in spreading yoga across the region.

Beyond yoga, Shaikha Al-Sabah launched humanitarian initiatives such as Yomnak lil Yaman to support Yemeni refugees and distributed educational supplies to underprivileged children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her global contributions include organising Reiki Jin Kei Do master training and conducting consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in the United States.

During his visit to Kuwait in December 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shaikha Al-Sabah and praised her dedication to yoga and fitness, sharing on X, “Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself through her passion for yoga and fitness.”

التقيت بسمو الشيخة شيخة عبدالله الجابر الصباح في الكويت. وتميزت بشغفها باليوغا واللياقة البدنية. وقد أنشأت استوديو خاص بها لليوغا والعافية، وهو استوديو يحظى بشعبية كبيرة في الكويت. وتحدثنا عن طرق لجعل اليوجا أكثر شعبية بين الشباب. pic.twitter.com/HOxbijcsoL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

The Padma Shri is one of India’s highest civilian honours, recognising distinguished service across fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, and civil service.