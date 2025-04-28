Kuwait records world’s highest temperature of 49 degree Celsius

Kuwait City: Kuwait recorded the world’s highest temperature on Friday, April 25, reaching 49 degrees Celsius in the Mataraba weather station.

Kuwaiti meteorologist Fahad Al-Otaibi said the extreme heat highlights the urgent need to expand green spaces to help lower temperatures, improve air quality, and mitigate the impact of sweltering summers.

Speaking to Al-Qabas, Al-Otaibi proposed a rapid solution: increasing vegetation across the country, particularly given its desert environment. He explained that much of the dust affecting Kuwait originates from the north and southwest, making internal afforestation a pressing priority.

Al-Otaibi noted that planting trees in residential areas and along sidewalks could reduce temperatures by 3 to 8 degrees Celsius and lower vapour levels.

he pointed to China’s successful greening projects as a model Kuwait could replicate through coordinated efforts, achieving both environmental and economic benefits.

Following the temperature record, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Islamic Affairs urged mosques to conserve electricity by limiting the time between the call to prayer and the start of prayers to no more than 10 minutes, due to increased electrical loads across the country, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).