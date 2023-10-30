Watch: Leopard spotted near tech hub Electronic City

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2023 3:32 pm IST
Bengaluru: Forest officials and staff are on their toes after a leopard was reportedly spotted at Singasandra near Electronic City in Bengaluru recently.

However, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja said the video was of Singasandra and not Whitefield.

“Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield,” the CCF told PTI.

Major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon are located in the surrounding areas. Singasandra’s proximity to Bannerghatta National Park makes it prone to to wildlife straying there.

