Watch: Locals stage protest demanding cash for vote in AP’s Palandu

Raising concerns about electoral malpractice, residents of Sattenapally, in Palandu district of Andhra Pradesh, held a protest on Saturday night after alleging that they did not receive promised bribe money for voting.

The protesters said that a leader had promised to pay them for voting for a particular candidate. However, as the leader failed to keep the promise, the residents hit the street in protest.

According to reports, residents had earlier marked their names on a list indicating that they had received monetary incentives. However, upon not receiving the promised funds, the residents confronted local leaders.

The incident has sparked concerns putting a question on integrity of the electoral process and the accountability of political leaders. Authorities are yet to comment on the matter, but the protest has drawn attention to the need for transparency and ethical conduct in electoral practices.

Pertinently, during the Mungode bypoll in November 2022, a similar protest was staged after the residents did not receive the money they were promised to vote for a particular candidate.