Watch: Massive fire engulfs police complex in Egypt, 25 injured

Videos circulating on social media platforms showed the city's security directorate engulfed in flames.

At least 25 injured as massive fire engulfs police complex in Egypt’s Ismailia city
Massive fire breaks out at police facility in Egypt’s Ismailia city. Photo: X

Cairo: At least 25 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a police complex in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia early on Monday, October 2.

The flames were brought under control after several fire engines rushed to the scene, local media reported.

Hospitals in Suez Canal city have declared a state of emergency to prepare for the influx of injured patients, as reported by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath.

