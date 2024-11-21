Watch: Michael Malarkey sparks uproar urging Starbucks boycott on stage

Michael Malarkey, best known for his role as Enzo St John in The Vampire Diaries, has sparked an online frenzy after urging fans to boycott Starbucks.

The 41-year-old actor made headlines when he publicly refused to drink Starbucks coffee on stage, despite the brand sponsoring the event. In a viral video, Malarkey is seen inspecting the cup before discarding it, expressing his disapproval.

“Sorry, I didn’t realise that was Starbucks coffee. I do not drink Starbucks Coffee. I boycott Starbucks, and you all should too,” says Michael Malarkey eliciting loud applause and cheers from the audience.

“I don’t drink Starbucks coffee, I boycott Starbucks and you all should too”



British-American actor Michael Malarkey threw a Starbucks coffee and refused to drink it urging the boycott of Starbucks due to its complicity in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ncOWbqpIcP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 20, 2024

The chain has more than 35,000 branches around the world in 86 countries, including more than 9,000 branches in the United States of America.

Also Read Has Starbucks rebranded itself to evade boycott amid war on Gaza?

The popular beverage has faced billions in losses and declining stock prices since October 7, 2023, due to boycott campaigns worldwide, particularly in Arab countries, for allegedly aiding Israel for military cause amid aggression in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Its shares fell after sales numbers declined by more than 1 per cent, which is the company’s largest loss since its IPO in 1992.