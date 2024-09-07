Watch: Mountains in Makkah turn green after heavy rainfall

Riyadh: The rare sight of arid mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region have been turned into a lush green landscape after heavy rainfall and thunder in the Kingdom over the past few days.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shared images and videos on X showing mountains of Makkah turned green.

“Captivating scenes of the plains of Al-Bayda Center in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, bathed in green after the rain.”

The video captured after the rainfall show camels peacefully grazing on lush green grass.

Watch the videos here

Scenes from Makkah! pic.twitter.com/BaakWsF4es — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) September 6, 2024

#فيديو_واس | مشاهد آسرة لسهول مركز "البيضاء " بمنطقة مكة المكرمة متوشحة اللون الأخضر عقب هطول الأمطار.#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/EhThAYeCW2 — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) September 4, 2024

From August to December 2023, the city of Makkah witnessed a staggering 600 percent increase in vegetation cover, while Madinah experienced a 360 percent increase.