Watch: Mountains in Makkah turn green after heavy rainfall

From August to December 2023, the city of Makkah witnessed a staggering 600 percent increase in vegetation cover.

Published: 7th September 2024 3:50 pm IST
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The rare sight of arid mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region have been turned into a lush green landscape after heavy rainfall and thunder in the Kingdom over the past few days.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shared images and videos on X showing mountains of Makkah turned green.

“Captivating scenes of the plains of Al-Bayda Center in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, bathed in green after the rain.”

The video captured after the rainfall show camels peacefully grazing on lush green grass.

Watch the videos here

From August to December 2023, the city of Makkah witnessed a staggering 600 percent increase in vegetation cover, while Madinah experienced a 360 percent increase.

