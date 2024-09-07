Saudi Arabia discovers rare breeding colonies of endangered Griffon vultures

Three rare breeding colonies of the Eurasian Griffon vultures have been discovered at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on World Vulture Awareness Day.

The Griffon vultures, listed as endangered in the Middle East, and other vulture species globally are facing a serious conservation crisis, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The endangered Griffon vulture is an uncommon breeding resident in Saudi Arabia. Using drones four active nests with adults incubating eggs and raising chicks have been discovered by Reserve scientists and are being closely monitored,” Andrew Zaloumis, CEO at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority, said.

“Griffon vultures are a significant indicator of the Reserve’s improving environmental health. These breeding colonies are a testament to the Reserve’s conservation work and role as a sanctuary for Saudi Arabia’s natural heritage.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, covering 24,500 km, is one of the most biodiverse protected areas in the Middle East, encompassing 15 ecosystems and over 50 percent of the Kingdom’s species.

Griffon vulture individuals have previously been recorded roosting throughout the Reserve’s mountain ranges. However, this was the first time breeding colonies with nesting sites have been confirmed.

Also Read Saudi Arabia cancels licence fees for hotels, resorts

Four active nests in three breeding colonies were found in the Jabel Qaraqir section of the Reserve, with adults incubating eggs and chicks around two to three months old. A further 37 potential nesting sites are also being monitored.

In 2023, two Griffon vultures were tagged and released into the reserve in a joint initiative with the National Centre for Wildlife.