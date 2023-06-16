Watch: Moviegoer attacked for occupying Lord Hanuman’s seat in Hyderabad theatre

Hyderabad: An unusual incident occurred during an early morning showing of the highly anticipated film Adipurush at the renowned Bhramarabha Theatre in Hyderabad. When a moviegoer unknowingly occupied the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman he found himself at the centre of a heated situation. The incident took an unexpected turn, prompting the intervention of theatre personnel and a wave of mixed emotions in the audience.

In a fascinating tradition, all the theatres have designated a seat for Lord Hanuman, which is left empty as a mark of respect.

However, despite the requests of other audience members, a person under the influence of alcohol unintentionally sat in the sacred seat during this screening. This act caused great distress and unrest among those who had strong feelings for Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama. The situation got worse, but the theatre staff stepped in quickly to reduce the tension and find a solution. A video of the same is going viral on Twitter.

A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning. (Audio muted due to abusive words)#Prabhas #PrabhasFans #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/2dkUhQFNVi — Kartheek Naaga (@kartheeknaaga) June 16, 2023

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16 and is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.