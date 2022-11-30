Watch: Mr Bean dances on ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’

Hyderabad: Nowadays, it takes a lot of work for people to get viral on social media. But there are some exceptions like the Pakistani girl Ayesha, who got famous overnight, call it a sheer luck or her amazing dance moves. She is the reason why an iconic old song ‘Mera Dil yeh Pukare Aaja’ got back from the dead. While she was just having fun at a wedding and dancing to an old classic Bollywood song, Ayesha’s moves were so eye-catching that she blew the internet away.

Ever since the song got surfaced on the internet, people are making many reels and videos, trying to be as good as the viral girl. But something that caught our eyeballs is a very funny edit of our childhood cartoon Mr. Bean dancing to the viral song “Mera Dil yeh Pukare Aaja”. The video will leave you in splits, guaranteed.

Here’s the video

Who is Ayesha, Viral Girl In Mera Dil Ye Pukare Dance Video?

Ayesha is a Pakistani Instagram influencer. She makes dance reels and lip-syncing videos on social media. She enjoys a fanbase of 598k followers. Since her video went crazy viral on the internet her follower count is reaching the roof top. For those who haven’t yet watch the crazy viral video, here it is!