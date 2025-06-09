Hyderabad: Marfa isn’t just music or dance for Hyderabadis, it’s an emotion for people here. The moment its high-energy beats begin, it sets the mood instantly. You’ll find it at almost every wedding in the city, and when celebrities join this craze, it becomes even more delightful to watch.

And now, several videos of the Akkineni family including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni enjoying the infectious Marfa vibe are now going viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Nagarjuna is seen stepping out of his swanky Lexus, dressed in a crisp white kurta, as vibrant Marfa music welcomes him at the venue. The video also shows Naga Chaitanya arriving hand-in-hand with his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, both looking like a picture-perfect couple. Akhil Akkineni is also seen enjoying the Marfa beats with full enthusiasm.

About Hyderabadi Marfa

Marfa is a form of celebratory rhythmic music and dance among the Hyderabadi Muslims, with its roots tracing back to Yemen. It’s known for its fast tempo and is played using a mix of instruments like the marfa drum, daff, dhol, steel pots, sticks, and the signature wooden thapi.

Coming back to the Akkineni family, Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee got married in an intimate wedding ceremony which took place on Friday in a traditional setting. The reception took place on Sunday in Hyderabad only which was a star-studded affair with several South Indian film stars, including Ram Charan, Yash, and Mahesh Babu, in attendance to bless the newlyweds.