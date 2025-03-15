Watch: Namazis showered with flowers amid Holi celebrations

In a touching act of communal harmony, Hindus in Seelampur celebrated Holi by showering flower petals on Muslims during their Friday prayers near Jama Masjid. The gesture, blending Holi’s festive spirit with respect for Ramzan’s solemnity, showcases India’s cultural unity.

As Holi coincided with Friday prayers this year, locals opted for flowers instead of colours to honor the sanctity of the occasion. Videos captured the serene moment as worshippers finished their prayers while petals gently rained down. This act was widely praised as a reflection of mutual respect and shared heritage between communities.

Residents expressed pride in this display of unity. Such acts of goodwill serve as a powerful reminder of the deep bonds that go beyond religious divides, fostering hope and harmony in challenging times.