Watch: Pakistan welcomes Palestinian medical students to continue studies

Pakistan on Monday, October 15, welcomed a group of Palestinian medical students reinforcing its commitment to supporting Palestinian access to education and healthcare amid the constant conflicts in Gaza, according to the reports of Anadolu Agency.

This initiative comes after Pakistan in July committed to offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students who have been impacted by the war.

The recent arrival also comprised a fresh batch of 64 students who travelled to Islamabad to pursue their medical studies. This follows the first batch of 27 students who arrived earlier, indicating a structured effort of Pakistan to provide education to Palestinian students amid challenging circumstances.

Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government has also emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting it as a humanitarian gesture to provide a chance or education to Palestinian youth.

The government has voiced its support for the Palestinian people and hopes to improve the availability of crucial educational material during this turbulent period in Palestine and its neighbourhood countries.

“Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies. Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples. We stand firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a brighter future for all,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a post on X.

Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies. Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples. We stand firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a… pic.twitter.com/I3zkpv1Tno — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 14, 2024

Watch students welcomed at Pakistan Airport

فلسطینی طلباء کا پہلا دستہ قاہرہ سے لاہور پہنچ گیا ہے تاکہ وہ پاکستان کے طبی اداروں میں میڈیکل اور ڈینٹل کی تعلیم حاصل کر سکیں۔

یہ اقدام حکومت پاکستان اور الخدمت فاؤنڈیشن کے تعاون سے کیا گیا ہے.#حافظ_نعیم_کامیاب#Karachi#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/YuQqPCYfXO — Ahmed (@_44AH) October 15, 2024

Also Read Demonstrators flood streets in Pakistan, mark 1 yr of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Earlier in September, the University of Lahore (UOL) announced 5,000 fellowships for Palestinian students and researchers. This initiative aimed to enhance educational opportunities for the Palestinian people. During the ceremony, the coordinator general, COMSTECH, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, highlighted the expansion of the programme.

Initially, 500 fully-funded fellowships were allocated across various fields, and now APSUP and CCoE universities have pledged an additional 5,000 fellowships, underscoring their commitment to supporting Palestinian students, according to the date mentioned on UOL’s official website.