Watch: Pakistani expat wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free’s Diwali celebration

A Qatar-based Pakistani expatriate won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,40,98,065) on Wednesday, October 30, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw as it celebrated Diwali in Dubai International Airport.

The festivities began with the lighting of a Diwali lamp, followed by an Indian dance performance, with a special reception attended by India’s Consul General to Dubai.

The winner, Khalid Pervez, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 478 with ticket number 4571, which he purchased on October 18 at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Parvez is the 26th Pakistani to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Following the draw, a presentation to the previous Millennium Millionaire Series 477 winner, Amit Saraf, was conducted.

Other winner

Avish Thottuparambath, an Indian national from Ajman, won a BMW R12 motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 600 through an online ticket purchase on Sunday, October 13.

Win gold this Diwali at Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free has launched special promotions for Diwali, including a chance to win one of ten Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary 10gm gold bars.

Customers spending Dirham 3,000 or more at the gold shop can select a golden ball with a Diwali greeting or win a 10gm gold bar, with daily winners chosen.

Dubai Duty Free is offering a ‘Diwali Gold’ promotion, allowing customers to save Dirham 5 per gm on select gold items spent on Dirham 8,000.