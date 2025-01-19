Watch: Passengers caught sneaking Indian Railways bedsheets into their luggage

Trains are an affordable mode of transport popular with a majority of the citizens. Almost anyone you meet will have a story to share about the crazy encounters they had while travelling on the Indian Railways.

In a similar incident, a family was caught sneaking in bedsheets provided by the railways along with their luggage.

A video that was shared on Reddit under r/indianrailways shows a frustrated railway employee going through a passenger’s luggage on the platform and retrieving several bed sheets from it.

The video, seemingly from Prayagraj, has gone viral with 5.2k likes and a slew of comments criticizing poor civic sense among the public.

One Reddit user says how such actions are glamorized in society as “kand” with youth being encouraged into problematic behaviour to seem cool. “The problem is there are parents who also encourage such actions, there are men who talk about these acts “Kand” that they did in school and college. People normalize such behaviour(u)rs. In a friend group(s) it’s an achievement and instead of calling out bad behaviour(u)r people laugh and make jokes about how they stole things or broke things in school and college. So to combat it we as a society should start teaching accountability, honesty, kindness, good manners and many important things to people around us.” said the commenter.

Other people wondered how someone would even use the sheets with the railways logo on them to which some people replied that people would boast about the stolen goods to their guests while someone else replied “My landlord who was a manager is a reputed bank, also had the bedsheets and pillow covers from Indian Railways symbol everywhere, when we rented the apartment we were surprised to see that.”

Some people took the incident on a lighter note saying “Insaan souvenir bhi na collect kare ab?” (Are people not allowed to collect souvenirs now?).

Be it over-crowding, hygiene or the quality of food, this incident highlights just one of the many problems that the Indian Railways faces.