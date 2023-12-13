Watch: Pink water from borewell in Telangana town alarms residents

Hyderabad: In a very shocking and unusual occurrence, a borewell in Telangana’s Mancherial District released pink-coloured water, raising questions about its safety for consumption and other uses.

The suspicious decolouration of water to a pink shade came to light when Katta Srinivasachari attempted to fill water from the borewell to take a shower at his home in Chennur Town, Telangana.

After noticing that the water was pink, Srinivasachari decided to let the water flow, hoping that it would eventually return to its normal colour. However, after letting the water run for over half an hour, he was taken aback to find that the water’s colour had only gotten darker, causing him great concern.

Unwilling to give up, the man turned off the outlet to open it after a while. However, it only sparked his suspicion over a possible contamination of water with chemicals.

“I wake up at 4 a.m. to shower every day. The water sometimes would be brown or black due to mud or scum that mixes with underground water but returns to normalcy after spilling away the initial release from the borewell. But pink water is unusual, said Srinivasachari.

He recorded the incident and informed officials to take immediate steps to check the quality of the groundwater in his area. When the news of the strange incident spread, the neighbours also hurried to witness the pink-coloured water.