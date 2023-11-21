Watch: PM Modi consoles Indian cricket team in dressing room after WC loss

Delhi: Following Team India’s heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the ‘Men in Blue’.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi is seen motivating Rohit Sharma’s side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

“You people have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you people,” PM Modi said inside India’s dressing room.

Captain “Team India” with the Indian Team – anchored leadership, power of conviction & positivity! pic.twitter.com/9qCx8XClql — Dr. Anirban Ganguly অনির্বাণ গঙ্গোপাধ্যায় (@anirbanganguly) November 21, 2023

PM Modi also hailed Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and said that he had done well at the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Well done Shami. You played really well this time,” PM Modi on Shami.

Modi also asked the team to ‘stick together’ in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals.

While concluding, the Prime Minister cordially invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

“You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi then let’s meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side,” he concluded.

During PM Modi’s visit to the dressing room, he interacted with every Indian player and encouraged them.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.