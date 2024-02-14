Watch: PM Modi speaks Arabic in UAE at ‘Ahlan Modi’

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 13, spoke a few sentences in Arabic language while addressing the Indian diaspora during the Ahlan Modi’s event at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“India and the UAE are scripting a better future. The friendship between India and the UAE is our shared wealth, and in reality, we are making a fantastic start to a bright future,” PM Modi said in Arabic.

He then recalled the words that he used in Arabic such as— qalam (pen), kitaab (book), duniya (world) and emphasised that many of these Arabic words are commonly spoken in India.

“And how did these words reach India? They reached here from the Gulf. The connection between our two countries is of centuries, spanning hundreds of thousands of years,” added PM Modi.

The video clip shared on Narendra Modi’s X account, has been reposted over 2,000 times and garnered 259K views.

PM Modi speaks in Arabic: Watch video here

भारत और UAE के बीच भाषाई समानता की एक सुंदर मिसाल… pic.twitter.com/aBTDAWFGTO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

During the event, PM Modi also spoke in four South Indian languages— Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

PM @narendramodi speaks in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu in his message to the Indian diaspora in UAE #AhlanModi pic.twitter.com/cS4vy002V8 — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) February 13, 2024

On Tuesday, he arrived in the UAE for a two-day visit and was received by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. Both leaders held talks, reviewed strategic partnerships, discussed cooperation, and signed agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.