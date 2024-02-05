Watch: New tech can now detect pork byproducts in foods in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory has developed a new technology to easily detect the presence of pork byproducts in processed meat products.

The test uses high concentrations of DNA or genetic material extracted from food items to determine if it contains pork.

The technology ensures swift and precise results, delivering outcomes within a day and enabling up to 100 tests per hour.

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of Dubai Central Laboratory Department, said that the new screen mechanism is developed systematically and continuously, providing flexible, accurate testing services, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

“The new system was created in microbiological laboratories, and it has made all traded products more trustworthy by detecting pork byproduct residues with an efficiency that is about 100 times higher than that of conventional examination procedures.”

She reiterates the capability of the technology to swiftly identify various bacteria, yeasts, and fungi, linked to food product quality and microbial contaminants, significantly enhances flexibility, productivity, and the screening process.

Watch the video here

#Dubai Central Laboratory, affiliated with @DMunicipality, has developed an innovative examination and screening system aimed at detecting byproducts of pork in processed meat products by using high concentrations of DNA extracted from food products. pic.twitter.com/1LmKBj0a3d — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 4, 2024

Customers can take advantage of the microbiology analysis laboratory services offered by Dubai Central Laboratory.

They can also benefit from environmental sample tests ensure the absence of disease-causing bacteria in drinking water, groundwater, irrigation water, sea, lakes, canals, beaches, hotels, dental clinics, sediment, soil, natural reserves, and hazardous-waste.

Customers can access microbiological laboratory safety test reports for various consumables and goods, including cosmetics, detergents, kids’ toys, and textiles.