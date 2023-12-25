Watch: Raha Kapoor meets media on Christmas, she has blue eyes!

Mumbai: The wait is over! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor met paparazzi for the first time today on the special occasion of Christmas. In the video shared by Bollywood shutterbugs on their Instagram pages, Raha can be seen in a cute frock and red shoes with tiny piggy tails. Her blue eyes are totally unmissable! She joined her parents and family at the annual Kapoor’s Christmas lunch.

Paps welcomed Raha with a loud cheer. However, Ranbir calmed them down in an attempt to not scare his baby.

Check out video below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022 and welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

The couple had earlier mentioned that they don’t want to share the face of their beloved daughter with the world as they feel she is not ready for camera flashes yet. During an interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt when asked about why she is very protective about her daughter and does not want to reveal her face to the public yet said, ”Ranbir and I are very clear on how long we don’t want Raha to be in the public eye for. We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now”.