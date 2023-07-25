Watch: Rainfall lashes Hyderabad; This area receives highest downpour

Hyderabad: Incessant rainfall has been relentlessly battering Hyderabad for the past few days, resulting in widespread waterlogging and causing severe traffic jams across the city. As a consequence, the normal lives of the city’s residents have been significantly affected.

Numerous areas in the city, including the road in front of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, have reported instances of waterlogging. Frustration and dissatisfaction have been expressed by many Twitter users on the social media platform.

One of them, B Kartheek, wrote, ‘ The tech parts of the #Hyderabad city is beating Bangalore not just in IT but slow movement of vehicular traffic. Just an hour long rain caused hours long traffic congestions… ‘

Another user wrote, ‘ An Hour of rain and the situation in Hyderabad!

We heard of Overcrowded Bangalore, Soon Hyderabad Would overtake…? ‘

An Hour of rain and the situation in Hyderabad!



Charminar area recorded highest rainfall in last 24 hours

According to the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Charminar recorded the highest rainfall in Hyderabad over the last 24 hours, with a total of 79 mm.

Here is the list of areas in Hyderabad and their corresponding recorded rainfall:

Areas (Mandals) Rainfall in mm Charminar 79 Amberpet 71.5 Golconda 71 Bahadurpura 69.3 Saidabad 69.3 Bandlaguda 67 Asifnagar 65.3 Secunderabad 65 Shaikpet 64.8 Nampally 64.3 Khairatabad 63.8 Himayatnagar 62.3 Maredpally 55.8 Musheerabad 54.3 Tirumalagiri 54 Ameerpet 52.5

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, issues red alert

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for Telangana due to the forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for the next three days.

For Hyderabad specifically, the IMD has issued an orange alert for today, predicting moderate rainfall across all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. Additionally, intense spells of rainfall have also been predicted in the city.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Hyderabad for July 26 and 27.