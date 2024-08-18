Watch: RAK Police unveil 40kg modern drone to enhance emergency response

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Sunday, August 18, unveiled the Flycatcher 30, a modern drone designed to carry a 40 kilogram payload, equipped with an automated winch system and a specialised box.

This drone was added to the fleet of aircraft of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command to respond to incidents and support the quality of security life in the Emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, praised the advantages and capabilities of the new drone.

شرطة رأس الخيمة تضم طائرة درون حديثة تعزيزاً للإستجابة ودعم جودة الحياة الأمنية في الإمارة pic.twitter.com/JP0DLCtGgC — شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq) August 18, 2024

The new drone enhances the authority’s capacity to swiftly and effectively provide humanitarian aid during emergencies, disasters, and various event scenarios.

In addition, it can be swiftly deployed in various situations, including crises, disasters, major accidents, and rescue operations, enhancing its responsiveness.

Furthermore, the Flycatcher 30 provides advanced media coverage, live photography, and direct event transmission, enhancing situational awareness and response efficiency through professional cameras.