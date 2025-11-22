Hyderabad: The wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju began in Udaipur with a grand sangeet ceremony on November 22. The event quickly became the talk of social media, with several Bollywood stars lighting up the stage. Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ranveer Singh delivered energetic performances that thrilled the guests.

Ranveer Singh Makes Trump Jr. Dance

One of the most viral moments from the night featured Ranveer Singh dancing with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. In videos shared online, Ranveer is seen teaching Bettina the hook step of his popular song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bettina enjoyed the moment and matched his moves while Trump Jr. cheered and clapped for them. Bettina wore a stunning golden lehenga, and Ranveer looked sharp in a black suit.

Power-Packed Performances

Ranveer kept the crowd excited by performing Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy and getting the groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, to sing along. He also encouraged the entire audience to dance to Aankh Maarey from Simmba. Guests praised his energy and cheerful interaction with everyone present.

International Stars Join the Wedding

The celebrations turned even more glamorous when global superstar Jennifer Lopez arrived in Udaipur on the morning of November 22. She had previously performed at a high-profile Udaipur wedding in 2015. Reports also suggest that Justin Bieber will perform at the wedding, adding more excitement to the multi-day festivities.

Celebrities, business leaders, and international VIPs gathered in Udaipur to celebrate Netra and Vamsi. With spectacular performances, lavish decor, and star appearances, the wedding has become one of the most talked-about events of the year.