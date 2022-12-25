Watch: Reindeers pull Emirates A380 in viral Christmas video

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates Airline got into a festive spirit by transforming one of their A380 aircraft into Santa’s sleigh.

Emirates shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Captain Claus, requesting permission to take off. Merry Christmas from Emirates. #Emirates #FlyBetter.”

The video, which has gone widely on social media platforms, shows several ‘reindeers’ pulling a plane on the runway at Dubai International Airport. As the reindeers speed up, they take up the plane into the sky. The aircraft even had a Santa hat on top of it.

The video garnered over 690,000 likes and has been viewed more than 8 million times as of December 25.

Watch the video below

Just in time to celebrate Christmas, the Dubai airlines collaborated with digital artist Mostafa Eldiasty, 100.Pixels on Instagram, known for his visual effects work.

“Only Emirates! They always do it Big”, commented a user while another one replied, “A mind-blowing idea and implementation”. Another delightful user started, “woooowwww from now on my fav Christmas video ever!!!!!!”

Another wrote, “Emirates always the best!! Whoever worked on this ad deserves a raise! Amazing work @emirates Merry Christmas. “

Emirates has been known to pull out all the stops for promotional videos. Earlier this year, she shared a video of a stunt woman dressed as an air hostess standing atop Burj Khalifa, holding a banner promoting Expo 2022.