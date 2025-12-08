Mumbai: Not all Indian actors treat their fans the same way, and this viral moment proves exactly that. While many stars are known for being incredibly warm and gracious, often stopping instantly to pose for selfies, there are still a few who end up disappointing fans with cold behaviour. And the latest video featuring Bollywood legend Rekha has sparked exactly that debate once again.

In a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rekha, dressed in a black-and-white casual outfit is seen exiting the airport when a middle-aged woman happily approaches her for a selfie. A moment that would have barely taken three seconds and probably made the woman’s day.

But what happened next has left fans furious and social media boiling…

Instead, Rekha pushed her aside, refusing the request. Meanwhile, the fan appeared to be blocked by Rekha’s manager and secretary, Farzana.

The video has left many fans and social media users angry. Some compared the incident to the colder personality often attributed to Jaya Bachchan toward paps and fans.

One comment read, “I feel bad for the woman… what was so difficult to spend a few seconds for someone who calls you their fan?” Another lamented: “Then what’s the difference between Jaya and Rekha?” A third added, “Stop worshipping celebrities.”