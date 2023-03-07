Watch: Ronaldo reacts to fan shouting ‘Lionel Messi is way better’

Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football figure in Saudi Arabia now, the Portuguese star is not loved by all the fans in that country, and battles with the fans of Messi.

Updated: 7th March 2023 4:34 pm IST
Ronaldo plays for Saudi Club Al Nassar.

Riyadh: The Portuguese star and player of the Saudi club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, was provoked after his team’s victory against Al-Batin by a young fan of the French player, Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi.

Another such incident happened following his team’s win over Al-Batin.

Ronaldo was walking through the tunnel of the King Saud University stadium, when a young fan shouted at Ronaldo, saying, “Messi is much better.”

Ronaldo’s reaction caught the fans’ attention as he seemingly ignored what the fans said.

In a video doing the rounds on social media platforms, Ronaldo is seen ignoring the fan before shouting “And that was the easy match” to the people around him.

Watch the video below:

