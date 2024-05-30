Watch: Salman Khan meets Anam Mirza’s daughter Dua

Hyderabad: Anam Mirza, entrepreneur, vlogger, and sister of ace tennis player Sania Mirza, shared a special moment in her latest vlog. Anam, who enjoys a massive following on social media and YouTube, gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter Dua’s first meeting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Anam and her family are currently on a quick holiday in Dubai. While visiting the Dubai Mall, they unexpectedly bumped into Salman Khan. Anam’s father-in-law, cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, was also present, and they all took a photo together.

What caught our attention was Salman Khan’s sweet interaction with Anam’s daughter Dua. In the video, Salman, known for his love for kids, can be seen bending down and having a conversation with Dua, who was seated in a stroller.

You can watch the adorable moment in the video below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy preparing for his next movie, Sikandar, which is set to start filming soon. Due to this commitment, he has also declined to host Bigg Boss OTT 3.