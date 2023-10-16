Watch Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 official trailer here!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to entertain his fans on the big screen with his Tiger avatar as his upcoming film Tiger 3 will hit the theatres this Diwali on November 10. The movie has been in the news since its pre-production work started.

The fans who know that the film will be released on Diwali were waiting for a trailer too. Earlier, the posters were shared by the makers on their official Instagram handles and now the good piece of news is that the makers have released the trailer too.

YES, the makers have released the trailer of Tiger 3 and fans are busy watching it. If you have missed it and not watched it, check it out below.

Tiger 3 Trailer

Tiger 3 is an upcoming action thriller which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film stars Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.