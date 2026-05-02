Hyderabad: It was supposed to be Asian Sunil’s daughter Simran and Krish’s wedding reception, but the guest list quietly turned into a Tollywood episode no one saw coming.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu arrived with her husband Raj Nidimoru, while Naga Chaitanya was also spotted at the same event with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala. And just like that, one reception had enough history, silence and internet curiosity to fuel an entire weekend of gossip.

This is not the first time Samantha and Chay have found themselves under the same roof after their split. The last big public crossover happened at Prime Video’s event in Mumbai, where Samantha was present for Citadel: Honey Bunny, while Naga Chaitanya was there for Dhootha. Back then too, the optics did all the talking, even though the two reportedly avoided any face to face moment.

Now, this reception becomes another rare moment where their worlds seem to overlap again, only this time both have moved ahead with their new partners. Samantha with Raj, Chay with Sobhita, and the internet with its magnifying glass fully charged.

For those who somehow missed the drama, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were once one of Telugu cinema’s most loved couples before their much-discussed separation in 2021. What followed was years of speculation, interviews, fan wars and the kind of public curiosity that never really dies.

No confrontation, no awkward exchange and no dramatic moment has been reported from the reception. But honestly, the story writes itself. Sometimes it is not about what happens inside the room, it is about who walks into it.

The reception may have belonged to Simran and Krish, but for social media, the real talking point became this rare post-divorce, post-remarriage crossover featuring Samantha, Raj, Chay and Sobhita under one roof.