Watch: Saudi Arabia launches first drone parcel delivery trial

Jeddah: In a landmark move for Saudi Arabia’s logistics and postal sector, the Kingdom has recently launched its first drone parcel delivery trial in Jeddah, marking a major step towards modernising the logistics and postal sector.
The trial was held under the patronage of Dr Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA).
The project was carried out in partnership between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the TGA. GACA managed aviation operations and safety rules, while the TGA provided postal regulations and support.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al-Rumaih said drone delivery is a key step towards faster, smarter logistics services. He added that this technology will help improve delivery speed, expand service areas, and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals.
Captain Suleiman Al-Muheimidi, Executive Vice President at GACA, called the trial a breakthrough for the industry. He said drone deliveries offer more sustainable and flexible solutions, and that GACA’s rules ensure all drone flights meet global safety standards.
GACA has recently updated its aviation rules to match international guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These changes support the safe use of drones across Saudi Arabia.