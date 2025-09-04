Jeddah launches new bus route linking key districts

Jeddah: In a significant boost to the city’s public transport infrastructure, the Jeddah Transport Company (JTC) has launched a new bus route connecting the northern districts of Jeddah to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also known as Al Enma Stadium.
The move is part of an ongoing effort to improve public transport services and enhance urban connectivity.
The new route will serve the neighbourhoods of Al-Marwa, Al-Kawthar, and Al-Hamdaniyah, with 50 daily trips running from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm.
Jeddah’s shuttle to King Fahd Hospital launches soon
In addition to this, JTC is set to launch a new shuttle service on Sunday, September 7, connecting the Public Transport Bus Station at Haifa Mall (Al Madinah Road) with King Fahd General Hospital.
This shuttle aims to facilitate the movement of residents, visitors, and patients through modern and comfortable vehicles, while helping to reduce traffic congestion. The service will operate from Sunday to Thursday, between 7 am and 5 pm, with a fare of SAR 5 payable by cash or Mada card.
These developments reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing efficient, modern transit solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Programme. Expanding services to these areas supports sustainable urban growth and meets the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.