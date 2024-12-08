Watch: Saudi Arabia launches first hydrogen-powered bus

In a significant development towards sustainable transportation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched its first hydrogen-powered bus. The launch marks a milestone in the kingdom’s push toward environmentally friendly transportation.

The test-run service was officially inaugurated by Al-Ahsa Governor Saud bin Talal, Governor of Al-Ahsa. This bus service aims to provide a link between the eastern city of Dammam and the governorate with a total distance of 359 km per day and a sitting capacity of 45 passengers.

في خطوة نوعية نحو نقل مستدام، سمو محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، يدشن تجربة أول حافلة هيدروجينية بالمملكة#الهيئة_العامة_للنقل_TGA

In a pioneering step toward sustainable transportation, H.H. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa, inaugurates the… pic.twitter.com/klyGgF0HGM — الهيئة العامة للنقل | TGA (@Saudi_TGA) December 5, 2024

According to the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA), this initiative is part of a long-term vision seeking to encourage more innovation-based programs that would address challenges facing the environment and people’s overall well-being.

TGA head Rumaih Al Rumaih emphasised that launching the services is in line with the government’s policy of encouraging innovations and adopting sustainable means of transport, which are key to managing and decreasing the emission of carbon in the country according to the national transport services strategy.

#الهيئة_العامة_للنقل_TGA تدشن أول حافلة تعمل بالهيدروجين في المملكة، ضمن مرحلة تجريبية للنقل بين المدن في محافظة الأحساء، لتوفير تجربة نقل آمنة ومستدامة تسهم في حماية البيئة وتقليل التلوث البيئي🌱. pic.twitter.com/qY6rnXXX0w — الهيئة العامة للنقل | TGA (@Saudi_TGA) December 5, 2024

In addition to the hydrogen bus, TGA has been pushing out various transport solutions such as the modern electric and self-driving buses and the incorporation of electric cars into car rental service.

The kingdom has also progressed with its first hydrogen truck and electric truck for good transport. In October, Saudi Arabia introduced its first hydrogen-powered taxi with the mission to offer a comfortable and clean ride for passengers.

Last year the country tested the run-tests of hydrogen-powered trains in Riyadh, and they are credited for carbon-free emissions and significant benefits to the environment.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been diversifying in this sector to become one of the leaders in providing sustainable transport worldwide.