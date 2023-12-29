Watch: Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Al-Lawz receives season’s 1st snowfall

Riyadh: The mountain of Jabal Al-Lawz in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region is completely covered in snow, making it the perfect winter getaway, especially for adventure lovers.

During winter, snow falls on “Jabal al-Lawz,” a stunning white veil that captivates visitors with its enchanting beauty.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showcase people gathered at the snow-capped mountains experience a breathtaking view.

Glimpses of snow fall

ثلوج تبوك/ جبل اللوز

👇



وسمي #جبل_اللوز نسبة لشجيرات اللوز التي تكثر في جنبات الجبل الشاهق الارتفاع الذي تتربع الثلوج على قمته سنوياً. pic.twitter.com/rJhhX7FcbB — هدى فهد المعجل🕊 (@HudALMojel) December 28, 2023

لاهل الشمال لطيبهم ولغلاهم

#الضيف_الابيض لا خذا حول يشتاق



مايقدع الا من مكارم حلاهم

وْ لا يشرب الا دلة الطيب لا ذاق



اللهُ اكبر كيف اوصّف لقاهم

ما كني الا شايف اثنين عشّاق#جبل_اللوز #نيوم #تبوك

اليوم الخميس ١٥-٦-١٤٤٥هـ pic.twitter.com/USjoTo69Ky — خالد رافع (@khaledral3nzi) December 28, 2023

Jabal Al-Lawz is a mountain range in northwest Saudi Arabia, near the Jordanian border, located 200 km northwest of Tabuk city, and its height is 2,549 meters above sea level.

It is named after the almond trees in the area, which are known as Lawz in the Arabic language.