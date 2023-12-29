Watch: Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Al-Lawz receives season’s 1st snowfall

Riyadh: The mountain of Jabal Al-Lawz in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region is completely covered in snow, making it the perfect winter getaway, especially for adventure lovers.
During winter, snow falls on “Jabal al-Lawz,” a stunning white veil that captivates visitors with its enchanting beauty.
Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showcase people gathered at the snow-capped mountains experience a breathtaking view.
Glimpses of snow fall
Jabal Al-Lawz is a mountain range in northwest Saudi Arabia, near the Jordanian border, located 200 km northwest of Tabuk city, and its height is 2,549 meters above sea level.
It is named after the almond trees in the area, which are known as Lawz in the Arabic language.