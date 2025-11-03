Watch: Saudia makes history with first WiFi-enabled flight at 35,000 feet

Jeddah: Saudia Airlines has launched its first fully internet-enabled flight as part of a pilot phase to test the service and gather passenger feedback, marking a key milestone in the airline’s digital transformation journey.

The initiative highlights Saudia’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience through high-speed, reliable in-flight connectivity. Once officially introduced, the service will be available free of charge to all passengers, reinforcing the airline’s goal of offering a seamless digital experience.

The technology provides speeds of up to 300 megabits per second, with potential to reach 800 Mbps in the future. It allows passengers to browse, stream live content, and join virtual meetings using multiple devices without interruption.

During the trial flight SV1044 at 35,000 feet, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Board of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, Saleh Al-Jasser, and Saudia Group Director General Eng Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar watched a live Saudi Pro League match broadcast using the new service.

Minister Al-Jasser also conducted a live television interview and a video call with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, showcasing the stability of the connection.

معالي @SalehAlJasser وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة "السعودية"، ومعالي @ibrahimAl_Omar مدير عام "السعودية"، يطّلعان على التجارب النهائية لخدمة الإنترنت فائق السرعة على أسطول طائرات "السعودية" من خلال الاتصال المرئي مع معالي @aalswaha وزير الاتصالات وتقنية… pic.twitter.com/8axSGCHOlo — Saudia Group | مجموعة السعودية (@SaudiaGroup) November 1, 2025

Al-Jasser said the service represents an “essential feature” in the Kingdom’s aviation modernisation efforts and urged officials to accelerate its rollout across the entire fleet.

Eng Al-Omar said the initiative reflects Saudia’s commitment to innovation and passenger satisfaction, confirming that around 20 aircraft are already equipped with the new technology. The project will expand to all existing and new aircraft once final regulatory approvals are completed.

تمثل خدمة الإنترنت على متن طائرات #الخطوط_السعودية نقلة نوعية ضمن خطة شمولية تستهدف تعزيز تجربة السفر وهي في الوقت ذاته تساهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الاستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران، حيث أثبتت التجارب النهائية جودتها والأهم من ذلك أنها قابلة للتطوير على المدى البعيد. https://t.co/9afarIt1f3 — إبراهيم العُمر (@ibrahimAl_Omar) November 2, 2025

The launch underscores Saudia’s leadership in advancing in-flight internet in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s broader vision for a digitally connected aviation sector.