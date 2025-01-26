Watch: Secret clips of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar surfaces months after his death

Al Jazeera a Qatari state-owned Arabic-language on Friday, January 23 aired Friday an exclusive broadcast featuring unseen footage which shows slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar directing hidden operations during the Gaza conflict.

The video appears three months after Israeli authorities confirmed Sinwar died in a firefight in Rafah on October 16 2024. Camera footage shows Sinwar in different locations.

One clip captured a scene that shows Sinwar walking through the heavily bombarded city of Rafah, navigating the rubbles of destroyed buildings. Sinwar is seen dressed in military attire and using a stick for support, with a grey blanket warped over him to hide his identity.

Another clip shows Sinwar casually dressed in a polo shirt and black watch inside a private apartment with another man who examines a map strategizing operations.

Another camera footage showed Hebrew spray-painted graffiti which featured the word “north” written across a wall in an area previously controlled by Sinwar. The writing suggests Israeli military had previously taken place within this specific region.

Al Jazeera has aired a programme showing Yahya Sinwar walking around in the Rafah area, participating in directing the fighting. The Hebrew writing inside the house that Sinwar entered shows that IDF soldiers had been there previously. pic.twitter.com/pW3uZ5k8Nd — Jonathan Sacerdoti (@jonsac) January 24, 2025

According to reports of The Times of Israel Sinwar masterminded the October 7 attacks that led to several deaths of Israeli civilians and the abduction of 251 hostages.

After his demise, Israeli officials confirmed his identity by matching DNA evidence with his dental records and fingerprints.