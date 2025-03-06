Watch: Senior Indian Railways officer throws garbage outside moving train; dismissed

In a shocking incident, a senior Indian Railways official throws garbage accumulated in a dustbin provided in trains outside the door, even as passengers object to his behaviour.

The senior officer named Kanchan Lal is an OBHS (on board housekeeping service) officer.

The video was recorded by a passenger, which has quickly gone viral on social media platforms, causing rage and outcry among netizens.

The incident happened ön February 27, onboard the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Special Fare SF Special, a broad gauge train operating between Subedarganj (SFG) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai, running on Thursdays.

Even as passengers try to dissuade and condemn his act, the senior railway officer remains unperturbed and continues to throw the garbage outside the running train.

Infact, one of the passengers in the background can be heard saying, “A senior official throws garbage right from a moving train despite warnings. Scary to even imagine.”

Indian Railways dismisses senior officer

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Indian Railways have dismissed Kanchan Lal.

On X, a statement by the Indian Railways read, “Thanks for the information, as soon we received the complaint, the railways has taken action. The OBHS staff named Kanchan Lal working in spl train 04115 has been removed from job. Also heavy penalty imposed on OBHS contractor . Indian Railways is working 24/7 for the service of the Nation.”

Officer Kanchan Lal was dismissed on the same day the incident occurred, the Indian Railways’ X post added.

Outrage over Indian Railway officer’s behaviour

Many netizens have taken to various social media handles to express shame over the senior Indian Railway officer’s behaviour.

While some condemn the officer’s lack of zero regard for civic sense, some suggested the officer also should be thrown away along with the garbage.

“Education doesn’t bring common sense.. It’s such a shame. this person’s action must be condemned,” said one Instagram user.