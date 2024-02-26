Watch: Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervour in Hyderabad

Thousands of devotees prayed at Makkah Masjid near the historic Charminar.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 8:23 am IST
Hyderabad: Shab-e-Barat, a sacred night for Muslims globally, was celebrated with religious fervor in Hyderabad last night.

Late-night prayers took place at various mosques across the city.

Not only in Hyderabad but Muslims worldwide also offered night-long prayers on Shab-e-Barat, also recognized as the “night of forgiveness.”

Earlier in the evening, many individuals visited the graves of their loved ones and observed fasting on Shab-e-Barat.

Telangana government declares holiday

The Telangana government has declared a holiday today for Shab-e-Barat.

While the state government marked Shab-e-Barat as a holiday on February 26 in its calendar, it is categorized as an optional holiday, not a general one.

Some schools and colleges have also declared a holiday today.

