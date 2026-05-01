Mumbai: After the success of the Michael biopic, many old videos and photos of Michael Jackson have started trending again online. One such video shows Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan doing something unforgettable and it is winning hearts all over again.

Back in 1996, Michael Jackson visited India as part of his HIStory World Tour. His arrival in Mumbai created massive excitement, with huge crowds gathering just to catch a glimpse of him. On November 1, he performed at the Andheri Sports Complex for over 35,000 fans, delivering a performance that people still remember today.

During the same visit, Michael Jackson attended a special charity event in Mumbai, where he was honoured with a humanitarian award. After giving an emotional speech, he stepped off the stage. Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan was invited on stage and what he did next became a moment fans still talk about.

Before speaking, Shah Rukh Khan paused, looked at the exact spot where Michael Jackson had just stood, and bent down to kiss the dias. He then said, “Wait second, let me kiss this dais where Michael was standing… marvellous.” His gesture showed pure admiration for the global icon.

Years later, Shah Rukh Khan continued to show his respect for Michael Jackson. After the singer’s death in 2009, he brought together several Indian artists to create a tribute video titled Make It Large – A Tribute to Michael Jackson. In the video, King Khan said, “We’ve lost a part of our history. Some of us have lost a part of our growing up. Some people teach by their words, others by their lives. Thanks for being with us, forever.”

This viral video reminds fans that even the biggest stars can be true fans at heart.