Watch: Sheikh Mohammed boards Etihad Rail from Dubai to Fujairah

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, boarded the Etihad Rail passenger train on Saturday, August 2, for a test journey from Dubai to Fujairah, offering a firsthand look at the progress of the UAE’s national railway project.

The rail network, which will connect 11 cities and regions across the country — from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east — is expected to begin passenger operations in 2026. Trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h and are projected to carry 36 million passengers annually by 2030.

Also Read Israel raises UAE travel warning amid regional threats

Watch the video here

Mohammed bin Rashid boards Etihad Rail passenger train for journey between Dubai and Fujairah ahead of commercial launch in 2026. pic.twitter.com/p4GTZPetp9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 2, 2025

In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said, “We travelled from Dubai to Fujairah on the Etihad Rail passenger train. The train will link 11 cities across the UAE. I’m proud of our national projects and proud of a nation that continues to build its future every day.”

“I’m proud of our national projects. I’m proud of the Etihad Rail team led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed. And I’m proud of a nation that never stops working — one that adds a new brick to its future infrastructure every single day,” he added.

خلال رحلة من دبي للفجيرة بقطار الاتحاد للركاب .. القطار سيربط بين 11 مدينة ومنطقة في الدولة من السلع للفجيرة .. بسرعة 200 كم/ساعة . وسيسهم بنقل 36 مليون مسافر بحلول 2030 .. وسيبدأ تشغيله العام القادم باذن الله .



فخور بمشاريعنا الوطنية .. وفخور بفريق عمل قطارات الاتحاد الذي… pic.twitter.com/5U1DOmxBXS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 2, 2025

According to Etihad Rail, the journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take just 57 minutes, while the route from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will be completed in approximately 105 minutes.

The national rail project, part of the Dirham 50 billion UAE Railways Programme, is also expected to generate Dh 200 billion in economic benefits over the next 50 years, including savings in transport costs, reduced road maintenance, and lower carbon emissions.